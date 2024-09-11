Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 11th (BOS, C, CMG, CNR, CSH.UN, K, LUG, MTL, PNC, USB)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 11th:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$181.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$187.00 to C$180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$187.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$160.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$178.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

