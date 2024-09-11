Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 11th (BOS, C, CMG, CNR, CSH.UN, K, LUG, MTL, PNC, USB)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 11th:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$181.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$187.00 to C$180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$187.00 to C$180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$160.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$178.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

