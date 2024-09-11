Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.13. Invesque shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.
Invesque Trading Down 12.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.44.
Invesque Company Profile
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
