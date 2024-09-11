Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $455.24 and last traded at $451.35. Approximately 11,162,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 40,310,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $448.69.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

