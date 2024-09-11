Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 9.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $56,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

