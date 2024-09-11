Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.31 and a 200-day moving average of $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

