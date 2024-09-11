Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 167,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 25,756 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $45.37.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $688.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

