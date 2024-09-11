Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 167,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the previous session’s volume of 25,756 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $45.37.
The firm has a market cap of $688.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
