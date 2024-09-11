Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $633.62 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

