Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) Head to Head Analysis

Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Haoxi Health Technology and Interpublic Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 1 4 3 0 2.25

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Interpublic Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies $10.89 billion 1.07 $1.10 billion $2.81 11.09

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxi Health Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Haoxi Health Technology and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 9.46% 27.98% 6.15%

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Haoxi Health Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haoxi Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video platforms and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, live events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.