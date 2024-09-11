International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Oppenheimer

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $116.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Quarry LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,522.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.