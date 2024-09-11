Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) CEO Bryan Lewis Buys 9,500 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Lewis acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $19,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,942.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IDN
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.