Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) CEO Bryan Lewis Buys 9,500 Shares of Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Lewis acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $19,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,942.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

