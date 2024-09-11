Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 10,270 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total value of C$1,706,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,155.
Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00.
RY traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,920. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$166.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.57.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
