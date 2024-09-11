Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PRI stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.66. 101,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,257. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $265.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.47. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.09.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.
PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.20.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after buying an additional 678,752 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
