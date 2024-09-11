Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.66. 101,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,257. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $265.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.47. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 30,726.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,102,000 after buying an additional 678,752 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

