Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells 157,704 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HUMA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 2,674,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,491. The stock has a market cap of $677.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

HUMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

