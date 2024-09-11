Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells 157,704 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Humacyte Price Performance
Shares of HUMA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 2,674,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,491. The stock has a market cap of $677.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HUMA
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
Read More
