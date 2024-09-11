Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FRSH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

