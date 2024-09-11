Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Sells 227,021 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 757,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

