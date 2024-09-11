Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells 1,901,112 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,946,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,456,191.44.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24.

On Thursday, July 18th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12.

On Friday, June 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,921,783.90.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 9,342,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,901. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,755,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $9,901,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

