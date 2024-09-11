Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GTLS traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 249,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,445. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $179.43.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

View Our Latest Report on GTLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.