Insider Buying: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chart Industries Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of GTLS traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 249,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,445. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $179.43.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on GTLS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.