Insider Buying: Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) insider Clive Ian Kahn purchased 50,000 shares of Alpha Group International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($27.16) per share, with a total value of £1,038,500 ($1,358,048.91).

Alpha Group International Stock Down 1.9 %

LON:ALPH traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,050 ($26.81). The company had a trading volume of 334,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,227. The firm has a market cap of £869.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,460.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,207.62. Alpha Group International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,460 ($19.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,630 ($34.39).

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 787.04%.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.