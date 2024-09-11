Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

IIPR stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.