Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Mark Lappe Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe bought 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $397,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe bought 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $144,495.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe acquired 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00.

Inhibrx Stock Down 0.1 %

INBX stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $58,140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

