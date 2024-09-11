iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 643,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 124,704 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,636,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 121,168 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $971.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

