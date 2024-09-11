IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

IMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IMAX opened at $21.03 on Friday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

