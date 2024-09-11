IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of IGMS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,361 shares of company stock worth $259,064 in the last 90 days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $268,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

