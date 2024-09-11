ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives $138.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICU Medical

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,096,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,802 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI stock opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $167.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.