Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $182.40

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.40 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 177.80 ($2.33). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 179.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 336,594 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.87) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Ibstock Stock Down 0.4 %

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.22. The stock has a market cap of £703.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

