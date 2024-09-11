IBEX (IBEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. IBEX has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

