Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.70

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$46.70 and last traded at C$46.66, with a volume of 46678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0468682 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

