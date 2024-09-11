Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,763 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $150.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

