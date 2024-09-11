Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 3.8%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.56 and last traded at C$13.68. Approximately 27,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,369,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.95.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.14. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a net margin of 102.21%. The firm had revenue of C$48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post 0.5598776 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

