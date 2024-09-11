Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $346.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

