Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

HOFT opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

