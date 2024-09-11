Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 1.6 %

HOFT opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Insider Transactions at Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,366.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

