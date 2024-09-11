Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,905 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 15,779 shares.The stock last traded at $243.70 and had previously closed at $243.56.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. The company has a market cap of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 120.9% in the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

