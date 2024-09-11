HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $140.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.