HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

MDT opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.