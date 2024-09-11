HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,578 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1,906.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after acquiring an additional 232,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

