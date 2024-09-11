HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 177,060 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

