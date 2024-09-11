HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 17.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $118,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.31.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

