HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,265 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 389,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

