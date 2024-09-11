HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $538,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RSPT stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

