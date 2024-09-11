HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
