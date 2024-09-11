HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

