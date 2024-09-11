Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.03

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 33238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $1,274,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 984,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after buying an additional 128,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after buying an additional 471,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.