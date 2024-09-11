Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

