Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.85.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $212.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.05 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.60.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

