Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 71,065 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,065 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.