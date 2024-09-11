Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 16,303 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 644.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

