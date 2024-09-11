Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in GSK by 670.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in GSK by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

