Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $864.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $804.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,179 shares of company stock worth $7,547,719. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

