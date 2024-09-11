Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $336.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

