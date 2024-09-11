Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.48 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MKC stock opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $84.50.
McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated
Insider Activity
In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
About McCormick & Company, Incorporated
McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McCormick & Company, Incorporated
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.